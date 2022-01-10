DCRN Stock Forecast: Tritium Merger Voting Date Nears

Overall, 2021 was a bad year for SPACs and most of them fell below the SPAC IPO price, including some of the high-profile mergers like Clover Health, Paysafe, and Grab. After a brief lull, we have many merger votes this week. On Jan. 12, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition II (DCRN) stockholders will vote on the business combination with Tritium. What’s the forecast for the stock and will the merger vote sail through?