What Is SPAC Redemption? LWAC Debacle and De-SPAC Process, Explained

In 2020, SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) emerged as an attractive way to go public. The SPAC mania continued in 2021. Lately, investors have been wary of investing in SPACs and many of them are trading below the IPO price of $10. As the SPAC industry matures, investors also start familiarizing themselves with several terms including the De-SPAC process and redemptions.

We saw a strange situation when Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (LWAC) stock more than tripled intraday on Aug. 25 after shareholders approved the merger with eFFECTOR . More than fundamentals, the spike was related to a short squeeze following the SPAC redemption. Before we discuss what SPAC redemption is, it's important to familiarize ourselves with the De-SPAC process.

What is the De-SPAC process?

Simply put, De-SPAC is the process between the signing of the definitive merger agreement between the SPAC and the target company and the final listing. Usually, SPACs keep a three-to-six-month window for the De-SPAC process.

As part of the De-SPAC process, the SPAC has to get the merger approved. On a regulatory level, the company has to file the documents with the SEC. The SEC can ask for more information related to the merger.

The regulator has been active lately and Bill Ackman’s plans to take partial ownership in Universal Music through a complicated structure were thwarted by the SEC. The SEC imposed a fine in the Stable Road Acquisition (SRAC) on Momentus for making misleading claims. It has also changed the warrant accounting rules.

The next step in the De-SPAC process is to get shareholder approval for the merger. If shareholders vote against the merger, the deal wouldn't go through.

While most SPAC shareholders approve the merger, there have been instances when they voted against it. Thanks to the recent crash in growth stocks, many SPACs have renegotiated the terms with the merger target before the final merger.