As the Tritium Merger Approaches, DCRN Stock Looks Like a Bargain

DCRN has assigned Tritium a pro forma implied equity value of $1.7 billion and an enterprise value of $1.4 billion. The company forecasts revenue of $84 million in 2021, $170 million in 2022, and $982 million in 2025. Based on this enterprise value and Tritium’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 16.7x and 8.2x, respectively. Since Tritium is a high-growth stock, the company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.4x looks much more attractive.