How High Can CRO Crypto Price Go After Coinbase Listing?

CRO price hit a record high after it got listed on Coinbase. The crypto should also get a boost when it gets listed on popular trading platforms including eToro and Robinhood.

CRO crypto’s current price of about $0.28 gives it a market cap of about $7 billion compared to $1.2 trillion for Bitcoin, $540 billion for Ethereum, and $73 billion for Solana. When CRO crypto attains a market cap of $70 billion, which could happen by 2025, it would be worth more than $2.30. That implies an investment of $1,000 in the CRO token now could be worth more than $8,000 in 2025.