How High Can CRO Crypto Price Go After Coinbase Listing?By Ruchi Gupta
Nov. 4 2021, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Crypto.com Coin (CRO) has caught the attention of many investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. Although CRO's price has gained 1,600 percent since its debut in November 2018, the altcoin is still cheap and continues to trade under $1. Many prospective investors are interested in the CRO crypto price prediction to try to assess how much it could be worth by 2025.
The crypto sector is making people millionaires overnight. All it takes is correctly predicting the next cryptocurrency to explode. It could be a meme token or coins associated with more serious DeFi projects. That’s how many investors recently got rich with Shiba Inu, Ethereum, and Bitcoin after they skyrocketed to record highs.
What’s CRO crypto used for?
CRO token is the official cryptocurrency of Crypto.com—a payment and crypto trading platform. The token can be used to pay for purchases on the platform or to cover transaction fees. Investors can also stake CRO coin to earn interest and grow their wealth. The token’s maximum supply has been reduced to only 30 billion units from 100 billion units following a token burn.
Is CRO crypto a good long-term investment?
Recently, Crypto.com launched an ad campaign featuring actor Matt Damon. The campaign seeks to bring more people to the crypto economy. Celebrity power is important in driving crypto adoption. A study from Morning Consult showed that nearly half of Americans would invest in crypto endorsed by a celebrity. Cypto.com bringing Damon on board for its ad campaign makes sense and bodes well for the token's prospects. Crypto.com has secured the endorsement of rapper Snoop Dogg.
Crypto.com has also entered multiple sports sponsorship arrangements that have the potential to fuel CRO token adoption. These include sponsoring Italy’s topflight soccer league, Lionel Messi’s PSG team, and Formula One.
The celebrity endorsements and sports marketing deals are working well for Crypto.com. Its payment app now ranks among the most downloaded free apps on Google Play and App Store. Crypto.com is using its growing clout to expand its business. Recently, it launched an NFT series with UFC.
CRO crypto price prediction for 2025
CRO price hit a record high after it got listed on Coinbase. The crypto should also get a boost when it gets listed on popular trading platforms including eToro and Robinhood.
CRO crypto’s current price of about $0.28 gives it a market cap of about $7 billion compared to $1.2 trillion for Bitcoin, $540 billion for Ethereum, and $73 billion for Solana. When CRO crypto attains a market cap of $70 billion, which could happen by 2025, it would be worth more than $2.30. That implies an investment of $1,000 in the CRO token now could be worth more than $8,000 in 2025.
Where to buy CRO crypto
If you like the CRO crypto price prediction amid celebrity endorsements, sports sponsorships, and its push into NFT space, you might want to add it to your portfolio. In addition to Coinbase, you can also buy CRO coin with the U.S. dollar on FTX and Bittrex. On Huobi, Gate, KuCoin, and Okex, you can buy CRO coin with Bitcoin or stablecoin Tether.