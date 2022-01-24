Biden Administration Might Deploy Troops to Defend Ukraine From Russia

Biden Administration Might Deploy Troops to Defend Ukraine From RussiaBy Robin Hill-Gray
Jan. 24 2022, Published 3:25 p.m. ET
Russia has been increasing its military presence on Ukraine's borders for months now. Initially, the gathering of troops created a heavy political conversation with world leaders. Biden and allies spoke of their intent to keep an eye on the situation. The Biden administration issued grim warnings to Russia should it continue to advance on Ukraine. Despite the warnings, there might be a war on the horizon.
If Russia continues to move aggressively towards Ukraine, how will the U.S. respond? What would war with Russia mean for the West? The Biden administration is considering moving thousands of U.S. troops into Eastern Europe and the Baltics to intervene.
Russia's advancement on Ukraine has got everyone's attention worldwide.
Russia reportedly has over 100,000 troops on Russia’s border near Kyiv. In conversations between the U.S., its allies, and NATO, Biden was criticized for his rhetoric. He reportedly alluded to the idea that if Russia moved fewer troops then it wouldn't be a concern. Biden stated, “It depends on what it does. It’s one thing it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not to do.”
Biden also faced criticism for his prediction that Russia would likely invade Ukraine. Many leaders in Washington, D.C., and Kyiv accused him of giving Russia encouragement to invade. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented on talks between diplomats from Moscow and the U.S. He stated that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Russia “has no intentions of invading Ukraine.” However, Blinken is more focused on Russia’s actions than its words.
Blinken also said that if Russia wants to convince the world that it doesn't intend to invade Ukraine, then it should remove its troops from Ukraine's borders. Moscow has been accused by the British government of trying to implement a Russia-allied leader in Ukraine. Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated that Russia’s activity is an attempt “designed to subvert Ukraine.” She added that Russia must "de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy.”
What's the U.S. role in a Russia-Ukraine war?
A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council concurred with Britain’s position on the situation and said that Russia’s mission in Ukraine is “deeply concerning.” She also added that Ukraine has the right to determine its future and that "democratically-elected partners in Ukraine" have support from its allies.
The Biden administration is reportedly considering deploying between 1,000 and 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries with the potential to increase the numbers if things continue to escalate. This option is something Biden is considering and is reportedly supposed to make a decision on this week. Conversations regarding sending troops come just months after it was reported that the U.S. would “throw its weight behind” insurgency in Ukraine if Russia invades the country.
James Stavaridis, retired four-star Navy admiral commented on the U.S. backing a possible insurgency. He said that if the conflict evolved into a Ukrainian insurgency, “Putin should realize that after fighting insurgencies ourselves for two decades, we know how to arm, train, and energize them.” Whether or not a war is imminent remains to be seen and more will be revealed after the Biden administration releases a decision about deploying troops.