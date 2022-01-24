Biden Administration Might Deploy Troops to Defend Ukraine From Russia

Russia reportedly has over 100,000 troops on Russia’s border near Kyiv. In conversations between the U.S., its allies, and NATO, Biden was criticized for his rhetoric. He reportedly alluded to the idea that if Russia moved fewer troops then it wouldn't be a concern. Biden stated, “It depends on what it does. It’s one thing it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and not to do.”