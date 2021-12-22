With "Hocus Pocus 2" on the Way, Bette Midler Is Still Bewitching Audiences

She’s the winner of three Grammys, having won Best New Artist in 1974, Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 1981 (for “The Rose”), and Record of the Year in 1990 (for “Wind Beneath My Wings”). Midler won Best Actress in a Musical at the 2017 Tony Awards for her performance in Hello, Dolly!, after previously earning a special Tony in 1974. She also won Golden Globes for her performances in the 1979 drama The Rose, the 1991 musical comedy-drama For the Boys, and the 1993 made-for-TV musical Gypsy.