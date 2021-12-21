What Are the Best Cryptos To Buy Now for 2022?

While trading crypto can make you rich overnight, they're highly volatile and your investment could be wiped out in minutes. Therefore, if you have a low appetite for risk, you may want to avoid cryptos and invest in tax-free municipal bonds instead. But if you would like to try your luck with cryptos anywhere, here are some of the best cryptos to buy now for 2022:

Bitcoin (BTC).

Ethereum (ETH).

Decentralized Social (DESO).

Shiba Inu (SHIB).