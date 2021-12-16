How High Will the Metaverse Launch Take Contentos Crypto?

So far, the best cryptos for investments in 2021 have been meme coins. The rise in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu has inspired a rush into similar cryptos like MetaDoge and Mongoose. While you could make quick money with meme coins, their history of boom and bust means that they aren't the type of gift you can expect to keep on giving if you’re investing for the long term. As a result, many investors are seeking exposure to long-term focused cryptos like Contentos.