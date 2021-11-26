Is It Too Late To Buy Basic Attention Token (BAT)?

Basic Attention Token is an advertising-focused project run by Brave Software, the startup behind the Brave browser. Brave has an advertising program that lets brands reward people for taking their time to get their marketing message. To participate in the advertising program, brands need to commit to spending at least $2,500 per month, which is paid in BAT. Brave takes a small commission and distributes the rest to publishers that show the ads on their websites and people who view the ads.