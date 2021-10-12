Is Brave Software’s BAT Crypto a Good Long-Term Investment?

Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and Dogecoin have become popular with investors seeking quick returns. What if you’re looking for crypto to buy and hold for years, is Brave’s token worth your money?

BAT crypto has exciting prospects. Many people want to protect their digital privacy, so they’re increasingly turning to the Brave browser. At the same time, brands are seeking more effective ways to advertise themselves without violating people’s privacy.