Monetizing User Attention Could Mean Significant Upside for Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) has risen more than 190 percent in 2021, though it's still 61 percent below the high it reached in April. Since its ICO in 2017, the token has risen by more than 1,500 percent. What's Basic Attention Token's (BAT) price prediction for 2030?

Basic Attention Token was launched in 2015 by Brendan Eich, who is also the founder of the Mozilla browser and JavaScript language. BAT is a blockchain-based system that tracks media consumers’ time and attention on websites using the Brave internet browser.

BAT pays publishers for their content and users for their attention. The network is trying to create a digital advertising cycle that is equitable for creators and consumers. The network uses BAT to reward users for viewing advertisements as part of an opt-in program. Its aim is for users to experience fewer but more relevant ads while not forfeiting data privacy rights.

Is BAT a good investment?

BAT’s applicable use case is strong, as the digital advertising market is only going to grow going forward. Global Industry Analysts estimates the global digital advertising and marketing market will grow 15.5 percent compounded annually to reach $786.2 billion by 2026 from $350 billion in 2020.

Moreover, BAT is trying to solve problems that online advertising has not been able to address. Its aim to move toward a more transparent, blockchain-based advertising model is a win-win situation for all parties involved—users, creators, and ad companies.

Our research team recently published a technical report about Privacy and Security Issues in Web 3.0, outlining issues like Ethereum address leakage to Google, as well as the embedding of third party scripts, which is problematic in the context of DeFi. https://t.co/skj2e5UZwJ — Brave Software (@brave) September 21, 2021

BAT’s success is tied to the popularity of the Brave internet browser, whose growth has been tremendous. Brave is the world’s first global private ad platform and has over 30 million monthly active users, 10 million daily active users, and 1 million verified creators accepting BAT. In comparison, Brave had 15 million monthly active users in Jun. 2020. As Brave's adoption grows, so will BAT’s value.