How to Invest in a Bear Market Amid Rate Hike and Recession Fears

Just because a stock has fallen into a bear market, it doesn't make it a buy or sell fundamentally. It's better to weigh each stock against its fundamentals and valuations. For example, several de-SPACs still don’t look like buys despite falling 80 percent or more from their IPO price. On the other hand, stocks like Apple and Alphabet look like good long-term buys now even though they're in a bear market and have shed over a quarter of their market cap in 2022.