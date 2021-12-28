Bear Market Versus Bull Market: Stock Market Trends, Explained

The bear market versus bull market question is getting a lot of attention in the press as stock analysts make their predictions for 2022.

Edward Jones strategist Mona Mahajan told CNBC earlier in December that the current bull market “still has some legs to go” heading into the new year.

“We still think markets can move forward, can move higher, perhaps not as high as we saw in the last three years, but in line with earnings growth and perhaps [with] a little bit more volatility,” she added.