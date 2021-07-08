Baby Doge Coin Is All Hype and No Substance, Investors Take Notice

According to Digital Coin Price, Baby Doge could reach 0.0000000083 by 2025, which implies a gain of 220 percent from its last price. Given the coin’s gains in the last month, that isn't much.

Crypto Currency Price doesn't have a bullish forecast. It expects the coin to reach $0.00000023 by December 2025, which implies gains of nearly 8,750 percent.

WalletInvestor is downright bearish on Baby Doge’s prospects and doesn’t think that it's a good long-term investment.