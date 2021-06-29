Astra (ASTR) Stock Is a Solid Bet on the Future of Space Technology

No analysts cover Astra stock, but given that it's a leading space launch company, analysts will likely start covering it soon.

HOL assigned Astra a pro forma EV (enterprise value) of $2.1 billion. However, based on HOL stock's current market price of $11.50, the market cap is close to $3 billion and the EV is about $2.4 billion. Based on this EV and Astra’s projected total revenue, its valuation multiples for 2021 and 2022 are 600x and 36x, respectively. Since Astra is a high-growth stock, the company’s 2025 EV-to-sales multiple of 1.6x looks much more attractive.