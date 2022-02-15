Are NFT Charities Legit? Growing Concerns About Theft and Fraud

You might remember Beeple, the artist whose work sold for a record $69 million as an NFT. Away from that headline-grabbing sale, Beeple sold another NFT artwork for $6 million and donated the proceeds to the nonprofit Open Earth Foundation. Jack Dorsey auctioned his maiden tweet for $2.9 million and gave the proceeds to a charity.

UNICEF launched an NFT initiative that raised more than $700,000 for its project to connect schools to the internet.