Here's How Accenture’s Metaverse Job Onboarding Works

Accenture has built an enterprise metaverse it calls “Nth Floor,” which it uses to support onboarding new employees and other tasks. The company built digital twins of its offices and created a virtual campus it calls “One Accenture Park.” As part of introducing new hires to the company, Accenture brings them to the metaverse. They can be shown around the offices and introduced to clients. They get to know about a typical Accenture client and how they can best help them.