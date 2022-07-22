Get to Know All 10 of Donald Trump's Grandchildren — Trump Family Tree

Although Donald Trump doesn’t quite fit the profile of your average family man, he does have a rather large family. Despite how demanding his business life is combined with his role in politics, Trump managed to produce five children through it all. And from three of those children (Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — all of his children with the late Ivana Trump), he has 10 grandchildren. Here’s an in-depth look at all of Trump’s grandchildren.