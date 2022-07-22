Market Realist
Home > Billionaires > Donald Trump
Donald Trump and his granddaughter Arabella Kushner
Source: Getty Images

Get to Know All 10 of Donald Trump's Grandchildren — Trump Family Tree

Jennifer Farrington - Author
By

Jul. 21 2022, Published 10:37 p.m. ET

Although Donald Trump doesn’t quite fit the profile of your average family man, he does have a rather large family. Despite how demanding his business life is combined with his role in politics, Trump managed to produce five children through it all. And from three of those children (Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — all of his children with the late Ivana Trump), he has 10 grandchildren. Here’s an in-depth look at all of Trump’s grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Madison Trump is Donald Trump's eldest grandchild.

Donald Trump's grandchild, Kai Trump
Source: Twitter (@MrsVanessaTrump)

Kai Trump (left) with her mom Vanessa Trump

Kai Trump was born on May 12, 2007. She is 15 years old and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr. and Vanessa married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. While still married, the couple welcomed four more children into the world, all of whom you'll get to unofficially "meet" down below.

Donald Trump III

donald trump grandchildren
Source: Instagram (@donaldtrumpjr)

Donald Trump III (far left)

Birthdate: February 18, 2009

Age: 13

Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Tristan Milos Trump

Tristan Milos Trump
Source: Instagram (@donaldtrumpjr)

Tristan Milos Trump (left)

Birthdate: October 2, 2011

Age: 10

Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Frederick Trump

Spencer Frederick Trump
Source: Instagram @donaldtrumpjr

Spencer Frederick Trump (left)

Birthday: October 21, 2012

Age: 9

Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Sophia Trump

Chloe Trump
Source: Instagram (@donaldtrumpjr)

Birthdate: June 16, 2014

Age: 8

Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s son Eric has two children of his own.

Eric Trump's kids
Source: Instagram (@laraleatrump)

Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump. The two tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together. While Lara once worked as a TV producer, she now hosts the show The Right View with Lara Trump.

Eric Luke Trump

Birthdate: September 17, 2017

Age: 4

Carolina Dorothy Trump

Birthdate: August 20, 2019

Age: 2

Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump has given her father, Donald Trump, three grandchildren through her marriage to Jared Kushner.

Ivanka Trump with her husband and kids, Arabella, Joseph and Theodore
Source: Instagram (@ivankatrump)

Ivanka Trump with her husband and kids, Arabella (left), Joseph (middle) and Theodore (right)

Ivanka Trump and real estate developer Jared Kushner tied the knot in October 2009. The two share three children together, bringing Trump's total of grandchildren to 10.

Article continues below advertisement

Arabella Rose Kushner

Birthdate: July 17, 2011

Age: 11

Joseph Frederick Kushner

Birthdate: October 14, 2013

Age: 8

Theodore James Kushner

Birthdate: March 27, 2016

Age: 6

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has two other children, though neither have produced any grandchildren yet.

Trump's second daughter, Tiffany Trump, 28, hasn't had any children of her own just yet but is engaged to businessman Michael Boulos. Tiffany is the product of Trump's second marriage to Marla Maples. Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, who is just 16 years, hasn't yet reached the age where he needs to focus on children, though he does attend his father's political events.

Article continues below advertisement

Barron is the product of Trump's third and current marriage to Melania Trump. He was born on March 20, 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Why does Donald Trump have so many grandkids?

Trump has been a busy man both professionally and privately. Between his three marriages, he has five children and 10 grandchildren. In April 1977, Trump and Ivana tied the knot, and later divorced in March 1992. In December 1993, Trump married Marla. A few years later (June 1999), the pair went their separate ways.

Article continues below advertisement

After spending a few years unattached, Trump and Melania Knavs (now known as Melania Trump) wed in January 2005 and are still married.

Advertisement

Latest Donald Trump News and Updates

    Market Realist Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.