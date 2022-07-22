Get to Know All 10 of Donald Trump's Grandchildren — Trump Family Tree
Although Donald Trump doesn’t quite fit the profile of your average family man, he does have a rather large family. Despite how demanding his business life is combined with his role in politics, Trump managed to produce five children through it all. And from three of those children (Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump — all of his children with the late Ivana Trump), he has 10 grandchildren. Here’s an in-depth look at all of Trump’s grandchildren.
Kai Madison Trump is Donald Trump's eldest grandchild.
Kai Trump was born on May 12, 2007. She is 15 years old and the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. Trump Jr. and Vanessa married in 2005 and divorced in 2018. While still married, the couple welcomed four more children into the world, all of whom you'll get to unofficially "meet" down below.
Donald Trump III
Birthdate: February 18, 2009
Age: 13
Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Tristan Milos Trump
Birthdate: October 2, 2011
Age: 10
Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Spencer Frederick Trump
Birthday: October 21, 2012
Age: 9
Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Chloe Sophia Trump
Birthdate: June 16, 2014
Age: 8
Parents: Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump
Donald Trump’s son Eric has two children of his own.
Eric Trump is married to Lara Trump. The two tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together. While Lara once worked as a TV producer, she now hosts the show The Right View with Lara Trump.
Eric Luke Trump
Birthdate: September 17, 2017
Age: 4
Carolina Dorothy Trump
Birthdate: August 20, 2019
Age: 2
Ivanka Trump has given her father, Donald Trump, three grandchildren through her marriage to Jared Kushner.
Ivanka Trump and real estate developer Jared Kushner tied the knot in October 2009. The two share three children together, bringing Trump's total of grandchildren to 10.
Arabella Rose Kushner
Birthdate: July 17, 2011
Age: 11
Joseph Frederick Kushner
Birthdate: October 14, 2013
Age: 8
Theodore James Kushner
Birthdate: March 27, 2016
Age: 6
Donald Trump has two other children, though neither have produced any grandchildren yet.
Trump's second daughter, Tiffany Trump, 28, hasn't had any children of her own just yet but is engaged to businessman Michael Boulos. Tiffany is the product of Trump's second marriage to Marla Maples. Trump's youngest child, Barron Trump, who is just 16 years, hasn't yet reached the age where he needs to focus on children, though he does attend his father's political events.
Barron is the product of Trump's third and current marriage to Melania Trump. He was born on March 20, 2006.
Why does Donald Trump have so many grandkids?
Trump has been a busy man both professionally and privately. Between his three marriages, he has five children and 10 grandchildren. In April 1977, Trump and Ivana tied the knot, and later divorced in March 1992. In December 1993, Trump married Marla. A few years later (June 1999), the pair went their separate ways.
After spending a few years unattached, Trump and Melania Knavs (now known as Melania Trump) wed in January 2005 and are still married.