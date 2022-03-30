Jared Kushner’s Parents Made at Least $1 Billion in Real Estate

Jared Kushner, known for his marriage to Ivanka Trump and close relationship with former President Donald Trump, comes from a wealthy real estate background similar to the Trumps. His father, Charles, founded Kushner Companies and managed a portfolio of thousands of real estate properties. He was convicted of numerous counts of illegal campaign contributions and tax evasion and pardoned by Trump before he left office. The Kushner family as a whole is said to have a net worth of $1 billion or more, although estimates vary.

Birthdate: May 16, 1954

Birthname: Chanan Kushner

Spouse: Seryl Stadtmauer

Children: 4

Education: Hofstra University, New York University