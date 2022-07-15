Marla Maples’s Net Worth, Years After Divorcing Donald Trump

Marla Maples, a former actress, is best known for having been the second wife of former president Donald Trump. She won numerous beauty pageants as a young woman, including the 1985 Miss Hawaiian Tropic contest. While Trump was still married to his first wife, Ivana, Maples began a relationship with him, resulting in his divorce from Ivana and marriage to Maples. Their marriage lasted four years, and Maples made some money from the divorce settlement.

Birthdate: Oct. 27, 1963

Birthplace: Georgia

Education: University of Georgia (did not graduate)

Former Spouse: Donald Trump

Children: Tiffany Trump