The Current Betting Odds for the 2025 Presidency Don't Favor Biden or Trump

The Florida governor has denied any intent on running for POTUS and says he is focused on the Sunshine State only. However, fundraising records show DeSantis' coffers hold more than $111 million, far more money than any Florida gubernatorial candidate would ever need to win, especially one with approval ratings approaching 60 percent.

Campaign finance experts tell CNN if DeSantis wanted to, he could convert that election campaign into a fund for federal office if he wanted.