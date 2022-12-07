Senator Raphael Warnock Gets Runoff Victory, Has Sizable Net Worth

The Reverend Dr. Raphael Gamaliel Warnock made history in 2021 when he became the first African American to be elected to U.S. Senate from Georgia. He is also the senior pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. Warnock has published books and received numerous honors from organizations including the Rainbow Push Coalition, TheRoot.com, and Associated Black Charities.

Birthdate: July 23, 1969

Birthplace: Savannah, Ga.

Education: BA from Morehouse College, MDiv, MPhil, and PhD from Union Theological Seminary

Spouse: Oulèye Ndoye (div. 2020)

Children: 2