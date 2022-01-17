What's Martin Luther King III's Net Worth? Civil Rights Activist

What's Martin Luther King III's Net Worth? Civil Rights ActivistBy Kathryn Underwood
Jan. 17 2022, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is marked with remembrances for the famed civil rights leader who was assassinated in 1968. Many members of his family, including his son Martin Luther King III, have continued to pursue issues of justice and equality in the U.S. As the nation observes what would have been his father's 93rd birthday, King III has an estimated net worth of $8 million.
Martin Luther King III
Civil Rights Speaker and Activist
Net worth: $8 million
Martin Luther King III, the firstborn son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has spent his life working for the civil rights causes his father tirelessly aimed to protect. He is a sought-after speaker and leader in the civil rights arena. In 1997, he was chosen to serve as the leader of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), which his father helped establish.
Birthdate:
Spouse: Arndrea Waters King
Who was Martin Luther King III's father?
King III is the eldest of the four King children. His father, Martin Luther King Jr., was a Baptist minister and civil rights leader. He helped co-found the Southern Christian Leadership Conference to lead Black churches in civil rights advancement. He's especially known for his instrumental roles in the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955 and the March on Washington in 1963, where he gave his oft-quoted "I Have A Dream" speech.
Is Martin Luther King III married?
King III married Arndrea Waters in 2006, and they are parents to Yolanda Renee King.
How will Martin Luther King III will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2022?
Martin Luther King, Jr.'s birthday was January 15, 1929. So, each year, the federal holiday observes his life around that date, on the third Monday of January. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day, is observed on January 17, 2022. It was first established as a federal holiday in 1983.
In 2022, as the King family and many other Americans gather and observe the slain civil rights leader's legacy, King III and his relatives continue to urge voting rights reform in Congress. They're taking part in events all weekend to mobilize groups working towards that end. The organization Deliver for Voting Rights aims to restore the full power of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, reported NBC News.
On January 17, 2022, the Kings plan a morning crossing of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Washington, D.C. Following that, the MLK Holiday D.C. 16th Annual Peace Walk will take place. The Kings will also host a news conference and participate in a breakfast with various multiracial groups working to help propel voting rights legislation forward.
Arndrea Waters King, King IIIs wife, said, "Voting is an essential part of our democracy’s infrastructure, and we cannot afford for it to crumble any further.” Several voting rights bills have been debated in the House, with the Senate stalling. The Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act has passed the House and its Senate passage is uncertain.
King III said of the legislation, “We will not accept empty promises in pursuit of my father’s dream for a more equal and just America.”