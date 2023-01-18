Home > Net Worth Source: Ring of Honor Ring of Honor Wrestler Jay Briscoe Has Died at 38 — What Is His Net Worth? By Jennifer Farrington Jan. 18 2023, Published 3:19 p.m. ET

When the U.S. wrestling world awoke on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, they received some heavy news — wrestling legend and ROH (Ring of Legend) star Jay Briscoe had passed away. The day prior to the announcement, a fatal accident occurred in Laurel, Del. What many didn’t know at the time was that Jamin Pugh, whose ring name is Jay Briscoe, was a victim in the accident.

Following the accident, Laurel School District shared via Facebook that it would be closing schools on Jan. 18 due to an “unthinkable tragedy.” The message also asked that community members “keep the Pugh family in [their] thoughts and prayers.” Here’s a look back at some of Jay Briscoe's career highlights and how much he was worth at the time of his death.

Jamin Pugh (Ring name Jay Briscoe) American professional wrestler Net worth: $1.5 million Jamin Pugh had a long-running career as a professional wrestler. For nearly 20 years, he performed alongside his brother, Mark, for the Ring of Honor, which is owned by All Elite Wrestling. Born: Jan. 15, 1984 Died: Jan. 17, 2023 Birthplace: Salisbury, Del. Height: 6' 1’’ Spouse: Ashley Pugh Kids: 3

How much was Jay Briscoe worth at the time of his passing?

Best known as the star performer of ROH, Pugh and his brother, Mark Briscoe dominated the wrestling ring. The pair, who often performed as a tag team duo under the name “Dem Boys,” were a part of the ROH’s first official match and have remained loyal to the company for more than 20 years. Pugh was actively involved in ROH before he died and was reportedly worth around $1.5 million (unconfirmed) at the time of his death.

How did Jay Briscoe get his start in wrestling?

Briscoe made his debut in professional wrestling in 2000, according to the ROH website. By 2002, he and his brother had their first tag team match, leaving fans shocked by their performance. Over the course of his career, Briscoe earned the title as ROH World Champion twice, with his second win lasting almost 300 days.

Some of his noteworthy fights include those with Jay Lethal, Mike Bennett, Adam Cole, and Samoa Joe. Together, the Briscoe brothers are recognized as ROH World Six Man Champions. They were both inducted into the ROH Hall of Game on Jan. 31, 2022. Today, Briscoe and his brother Mark are considered to be “one of the greatest teams in modern wrestling.”

Briscoe faced a few controversies in the past over his character’s worldview.

Although Briscoe was known to rile up a crowd, especially when he would perform his signature move, the J-Driller, he reportedly stirred up controversy outside of the ring. In 2013, Pugh faced significant backlash over a tweet that insinuated that he would “shoot” anyone who tried to teach his kids that there was nothing wrong with same sex marriage.

Pugh later spoke out regarding the tweet saying it was a reflection of his character, Jay Briscoe’s “worldview.” The tweet led to the cancellation of a ROH live show scheduled in West Virginia.

What happened to Jay Briscoe?

On Jan. 17, 2023, Pugh, 38, was returning home from his daughters’ cheerleading competition when he and his two girls were involved in a car accident in Laurel, DailyMail reported. After Pugh reportedly struck another vehicle, he and an unnamed adult traveling with him sustained fatal injuries.