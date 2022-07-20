Few Republican Senators Likely to Support Same-Sex Marriage

The Respect for Marriage Act is a bipartisan proposal at its core, introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine). Collins has been an outspoken Republican advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, including same-sex marriage. When the Senate votes on the Respect for Marriage Act, the U.S. will see just how many of Collins’ peers maintain the same belief. The date remains unclear as the Senate is poised to debate on the matter (and a filibuster could prolong that debate or open up the possibility of a Supreme Court overturn).