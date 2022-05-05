How Professional Wrestler Tyrus Got to FOX News

How Professional Wrestler Tyrus Got to FOX NewsBy Ruchi Gupta
May. 5 2022, Published 4:46 a.m. ET
Professional wrestler, actor, and author Tyrus is also a FOX News contributor. How did he get to the network?
Tyrus’s real name is George Murdoch. The California native, born in Feb. 1973, attended Quartz Hill High School, Antelope Valley College, and then the University of Nebraska for a teaching course. In college, Murdoch played football but that ended after a leg surgery went wrong and left him with a limp.
About Tyrus’s family
Murdoch was born when his parents were just teenagers, and he had a difficult childhood. His family broke up and he and his brother ended up with a foster family.
Tyrus’s wrestling career
Murdoch began his wrestling career with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), making his ring debut in 2006 under the ring name "G-Rilla." He defeated Big Bully Douglas in his first match.
After losing his WWE contract, Murdoch worked as Snoop Dogg’s bodyguard. Recalling that, he said, “John Cena actually showed up to do a song with Snoop in L.A., and he walked in and was like, ‘What the hell are you doing here?’ I was like, ‘You didn’t know? I got let go. I’m back bodyguarding now. He was like, ‘What? That’s crazy!’ I was like, ‘It’s all good. Good to see you. Appreciate it.”
After returning to the WWE after two years away, Murdoch changed his professional name to "Brodus Clay," and used that ring name until he left the WWE in 2014. He then joined Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, adopting "Tyrus"" as his ring name. Murdoch is now a wrestler with the National Wrestling Alliance.
Who is Tyrus on FOX News, and how did he get to the network?
The wrestler joined FOX News in 2016, initially contributing to the network’s late night show Gutfeld. His coming to the network started with Twitter chat with the show’s host, Greg Gutfeld. Tyrus also contributes to other FOX programs, including Fox & Friends, Outnumbered, The Daily Briefing, and The Five.
Tyrus isn’t related to the Rupert Murdoch who controls FOX and other media organizations.
In 2019, Murdoch faced sexual harassment allegations from his FOX co-host Britt McHenry. The issue was settled in 2021. McHenry left the network but Tyrus remained.
What’s Tyrus’s net worth?
The wrestler-cum-FOX-contributor’s fortune is estimated to be $2 million. In addition to the salary he draws from wrestling and television, Murdoch has earned money for appearing in several films, and he's an author. He published his memoir, Just Tyrus, in April 2022. In the book, Murdoch shares advice his grandma gave him: "It's not the things that happen to you. It's your reactions that you're judged by."
Tyrus is in a relationship with Ingrid Rinck, with whom he has a daughter. The wrester and FOX News contributor has two other children from a previous relationship.