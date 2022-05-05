How Professional Wrestler Tyrus Got to FOX News

After losing his WWE contract, Murdoch worked as Snoop Dogg’s bodyguard. Recalling that, he said, “John Cena actually showed up to do a song with Snoop in L.A., and he walked in and was like, ‘What the hell are you doing here?’ I was like, ‘You didn’t know? I got let go. I’m back bodyguarding now. He was like, ‘What? That’s crazy!’ I was like, ‘It’s all good. Good to see you. Appreciate it.”