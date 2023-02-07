Home > Media & Entertainment Source: Twitter/@HogwartsLegacy The 'Hogwarts Legacy' Game Is Coming — Details on Pricing and How to Play Early By Jennifer Farrington Feb. 7 2023, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

The wait for the Hogwarts Legacy game is nearing its end as some versions of it are set to launch on Feb. 10, 2023. As one of the most sought-after games so far in 2023, you’re probably wondering how much Hogwarts Legacy costs and how you can play it early.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When Hogwarts was first introduced to the “mortal world” by J.K. Rowling way back in 1997, many were left imagining what it would be like to experience the wizarding world for themselves. And it seems as though Hogwarts Legacy aims to provide gamers with just that — an out-of-this-world experience similar to what Mr. Potter encountered after being admitted to Hogwarts. For more on Hogwarts Legacy, including release dates, pricing, and where to buy, keep reading!

How much does 'Hogwarts Legacy' cost?

Set in the 1800s wizarding world, Hogwarts Legacy will be available for play on PlayStation 4, 4 Pro, and 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. The game is available for pre-ordering now, though some versions won’t be released until later this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's a look at how much each of the Hogwarts Legacy versions cost: Hogwarts Legacy for PS5 and Xbox Series X – $69.99

Hogwarts Legacy for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC – $59.99

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition (PS5 and Xbox Series X) – $79.99

Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition (PS4, Xbox One, and PC) – $69.99

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition (PS5 and Xbox Series X) – $299.99

Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition (PS4 and Xbox One) – $249.99

When you pre-order the standard edition of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll receive an Onyx Hippogriff and Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (exclusive for PlayStation). Those who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation will also receive a Felix Felicis Potion Recipe.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

By pre-ordering the deluxe edition of Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll receive 72-hour early access to the game (for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC only). You’ll also get an Onyx Hippogriff, a Felix Felicis Potion Recipe (PlayStation only), a Haunted Hogsmeade Shop Quest (PlayStation only), a Dark Arts Garrison Hat, and a Dark Arts Pack. Those who pre-order Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X will also receive a free tin poster (while supplies last).

Article continues below advertisement

What is the 'Hogwarts Legacy' release date?

Here’s a breakdown of when each version of Hogwarts Legacy will be released: Feb. 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC

April 4, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

July 25, 2023, for Nintendo Switch

Article continues below advertisement

How can I play 'Hogwarts Legacy' early?

Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe version of Hogwarts Legacy will receive 72-hour early access, meaning you’ll get to play it well before it's available to buy on Feb. 10, 2023. The catch, however, is that you must be purchasing the game for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or PC.

Article continues below advertisement

Your early admission has arrived to all who pre-ordered the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe Edition. pic.twitter.com/ToK9xVRy3J — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) February 7, 2023

Where can I buy 'Hogwarts Legacy'?