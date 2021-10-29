Consumers Still Struggle to Find PlayStation 5 Amid Chip Shortage

The Sony PlayStation 5, or PS5, video game console was released in November 2020 and currently retails for $399.99 for the Digital Edition and $499.99 for the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive. Since the release of the PS5, Sony has launched new video games along with upgrades to the gaming console.

The PS5 has been out for nearly a year now, but the demand hasn't died down. In fact, the PS5 has been and continues to be rather difficult to find. Many stores are sold out or only have the console available in certain locations. Why is the PS5 so hard to get and can we expect frequent restocks?

The demand for PS5 remained steady since the gaming console first launched. Due to chip shortages , the production of consoles shrunk while the demand continued to rise. Although the chip shortage hasn't been resolved, Sony said that it had “enough chips to meet its goal of 14.8 million consoles for the fiscal year.”

How long is the PS5 shortage expected to last and will there be restocks?

Forbes reported that the PS5 shortage is expected “to last until 2022.” The information allegedly comes from a leaked quote from a senior executive at Sony. If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 but haven't had any luck so far, many stores allow you to sign up for restock updates.

Walmart announced that it will be restocking the PS5 gaming console, although quantities will be limited. You can visit Walmart's website or app regularly to see when there are restocks. Twitter user @PS5StockAlerts, who currently has 1 million followers, also provides frequent PS5 restock updates.

Playstation announced that anyone with a PlayStation Network account can register for a chance to purchase a PS5 console directly from the PlayStation website. The company stated there would be limited quantities of the gaming console this holiday season. As a result, only those invited to buy directly from the website would be given the opportunity.

PlayStation shared that “selection is based on previous interests and PlayStation activities.” Anyone invited to purchase a PS5 will be given a limited time to complete the sale and is only able to purchase one PS5 console or P5S Digital Edition.