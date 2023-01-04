Bombas Socks Is a Million-Dollar Company That Believes in Giving Back

Daymond John made his offer of $200,000 to the Bombas founders, but for a 17.5 percent stake in the company. This was a much higher stake than the 5 percent they'd first offered to the sharks. He apparently still owns a percentage of Bombas, though The New York Times noted that there was a renegotiation in terms after the show. In 2019, John told CNBC, "I'm really happy to be part of what they're doing."