Moki Doorstep: Shark Tank’s Daymond John Made Creators Millionaires

Investor Daymond John saw the worth of Moki Doorstep right away, it seems.

When husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Zach and Alyssa Brown appeared on Shark Tank in 2019 to seek $150,000 for 5 percent of their company, they explained that they’re both outdoorsy people. Alyssa had trouble reaching the top rack of their car while Zach was off on one of his firefighting shifts. So, they developed a step that attaches to the doorframe of a car.

John offered $3 million to buy the company outright!