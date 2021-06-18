‘Shark Tank’ Deal Was a Bust, Yumble Still Gets Healthy Meals to Kids

It’s a personal project for this mom from Englewood, N.J., in other regards, too. Joanna told NorthJersey.com that her three kids were her first customers and the judges of her first Yumble recipe tests.

“I like to describe our recipes as having what I call Yumble DNA—meaning they are made from wholesome, real ingredients so parents can feel proud serving them,” she said. “They are flavors kids already love, and, of course, they are fun to eat.”