‘Shark Tank’ Deal Was a Bust, Yumble Still Gets Healthy Meals to Kids

‘Shark Tank’ Deal Was a Bust, Yumble Still Gets Healthy Meals to KidsBy Dan Clarendon
Jun. 18 2021, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
Believe it or not, the vast majority of businesses that appear on Shark Tank stay in business and even become profitable. The update on Yumble—which you may remember is the kid meal delivery service from Season 10—is that the company seems like a Shark Tank success story.
In fact, Yumble just got a big profile boost. A June 10 Columbia Magazine feature hailed the company as one of eight companies that make parenting easier.
Yumble’s ‘Shark Tank’ deal implied a multi-million-dollar net worth
Joanna and David Parker, a wife and husband team, brought Yumble to Shark Tank for the ABC reality show's 10th season, with their episode airing on December 9, 2018.
After the couple’s pitch, guest shark Bethenny Frankel of The Real Housewives of New York City fame agreed to invest in Yumble—after some tough negotiation, of course. She offered $500,000 for 6 percent of the company. That means that—in Frankel’s eyes, at least—Yumble was worth about $8.3 million.
Joanna Parker founded the company after finding her family’s “pain point.”
As Joanna explained to NorthJersey.com in 2018, she created Yumble in part because she and other moms found it a challenge to give their kids easy, nutritious meals every day.
“While the idea was born out of my personal family’s pain point, Yumble was also a way for me to bring my passion for helping children develop positive, healthy eating habits from a young age to America,” she added. "Mealtime can be stressful for kids—and parents—and helping families avoid this challenge every day is my passion.”
Fun and healthy food makes up the Yumble DNA.
It’s a personal project for this mom from Englewood, N.J., in other regards, too. Joanna told NorthJersey.com that her three kids were her first customers and the judges of her first Yumble recipe tests.
“I like to describe our recipes as having what I call Yumble DNA—meaning they are made from wholesome, real ingredients so parents can feel proud serving them,” she said. “They are flavors kids already love, and, of course, they are fun to eat.”
Frankel parted ways with Yumble, but the company forged ahead.
As we previously reported, Joanna told Forbes earlier this year that her handshake deal with Frankel eventually dissolved, but the entrepreneur forged ahead with the business.
The Yumble website shows that the delivery service is still fully operational and on the lookout for new customers. On May 25, the Yumble blog hyped up the company’s flower-shaped ravioli, for example, which the company says will appeal to even the pickiest pint-sized eaters.
“Soft, warm, and buttery noodles are a perfect comfort food, even for kiddos,” the company explains. “So ravioli, stuffed with creamy, cheesy, goodness is a no brainer for picky eaters, or any eater. Finding healthy foods for kids, especially when you have a picky eater can be tough. Our flower shaped ravioli doesn’t just look cute, it’s packed with nutrients you’ll feel good about.”