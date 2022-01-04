Kevin O’Leary Could Have Invested in Theranos, Saw 'Red Flags'

On Jan. 3, Holmes was found guilty in San Jose, Calif. of conspiring to commit wire fraud against Theranos investors between 2010 and 2015, wire fraud in connection with a wire transfer of more than $38 million, wire fraud in connection with a wire transfer of nearly $100 million, and wire fraud in connection with a wire transfer of nearly $6 million, according to The New York Times.

And it sounds like Kevin O’Leary, one of the Shark Tank stars, dodged a bullet.