Why Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Is Investing in Blockchain

Kevin O'Leary, a Canadian businessman who appears on Shark Tank, went from speaking out against cryptocurrency to investing in it. Earlier in October, O'Leary alluded to his portfolio and tweeted that his "crypto exposure is greater than gold" for the first time. This suggests that "Mr. Wonderful" has been building his investments towards the asset class for quite some time.

Here's why O' Leary is doubling down and investing in blockchain and cryptocurrency.