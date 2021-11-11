‘Shark Tank’ Guest Nirav Tolia Made Nextdoor a Worldwide Phenomenon

Silicon Valley veteran Nirav Tolia made his Shark Tank debut in the ABC reality series’ Oct. 29 episode. And in a bidding war with the other sharks, he hyped up his credentials.

“I’ve been the CEO of three different companies in Silicon Valley,” he told one pair of entrepreneurs. “I know how to build extremely large audiences cost-effectively. You have an amazing product, but now, how are we going to bring it to the masses? That’s the kind of problem that I’ve solved over the last 20 years.”