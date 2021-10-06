Who Owns Nextdoor? Privately Owned With SPAC Merger in the Works

Just a day after the Facebook and Instagram outage left billions without access to their favorite social media outlets, users of the neighborhood app Nextdoor were also blocked out. Users and the general public have many questions amid the various outages.

Are the outages related? Is Nextdoor owned by Facebook like Instagram and WhatsApp?

Who owns Nextdoor?

Facebook doesn’t own Nextdoor. Right now, Nextdoor is privately owned by its co-founders Nirav Tolia, Prakash Janakiraman, David Wiesen, and Sarah Leary. In July, the company announced that it plans to go public through a merger with SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II.

The Nextdoor SPAC merger could happen soon. According to documents filed with the SEC, KVSB filed a registration statement with the SEC on October 1, 2021. Once the merger is complete, Nextdoor will be a public company owned by its shareholders.

The merger values Nextdoor at about $4.3 billion. Current holders of Nextdoor stock options will receive 3.1047 shares of the new publicly traded Nextdoor for each share they own of “Old Nextdoor” common stock, according to documents filed with the SEC.

The Khosla SPAC is currently listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “KVSB.” After the transaction is completed, the combined company will be listed under the ticker symbol “KIND.”