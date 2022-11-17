Planning a Disney Vacation on a Budget? 5 Tips to Save Money
Everyone should visit Walt Disney World at least once in their lifetime. However, in 2022, a vacation to Walt Disney World can cost a small fortune, especially if you're taking the whole family.
Tickets to get into the Disney World theme park for just one day cost $109 per person aged 10 and older. That cost is only for a visit to one of the many theme parks Disney operates. You’ll have to pay more if you also want to visit EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or the water parks and golf courses in the Magic Kingdom.
How to save money on a Disney vacation.
Tack on airfare, accommodations, meals, and add-on costs like the Park Hopper pass, and you can easily spend over $5,000 for a family of four. Thankfully, there are ways you can save money on your Disney vacation.
1. Buy a Disney vacation package.
If you want the complete Disney experience, consider getting a Disney World vacation package that includes your hotel, park tickets, and even a dining plan. Although Disney vacation packages may not necessarily provide big discounts, they help let you know exactly how much your Disney vacation will cost.
2. Work with a travel agent who specializes in Disney vacations.
If you book a Disney vacation package, it’s a good idea to work with a travel agent. Some travel agents specialize in putting together Disney vacations and know how to maximize what you can get within your budget. Travel agents usually only charge a nominal fee ($100 or less), if anything, for setting up your vacation. Much of their compensation comes in commissions they earn from the different hotels and vacation packages they sell you.
3. Visit Disney during the off-season.
You are likelier to score deals on a Disney vacation during the off-peak months. According to the Ziggy Knows Disney website, the cheapest time to visit Disney World is from January until President’s Day weekend in February. The second-best time is toward the end of August and throughout September, the ZKD website states. With most kids going back to school at this time, fewer families travel to the Magic Kingdom, which is also nice because the lines for the different rides are also considerably shorter.
4. Limit the extra costs.
Souvenirs from the theme park can add a lot to the cost of your Disney vacation. As adults, it may be easy to skip the souvenirs, but it may be hard to tell a little one that they can’t have at least one thing to remember their trip. So, consider putting an amount and cost limit on the souvenirs with your kids before you enter the Magic Kingdom.
5. Skip the soda.
If you’re addicted to soda, visiting Disney may be a good time to cut back. Bottled sodas will cost you over $4, reports the Disney Food Blog. Bottled water will also cost you, but you can get free cups of water from any quick-service and table-service restaurant, according to the Undercover Tourist blog.
Going on a Disney vacation is possible even on a budget. Be sure to check all of your options, pick a vacation plan that fits your budget, and enjoy the experience!