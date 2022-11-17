Planning a Disney Vacation on a Budget? 5 Tips to Save Money

You are likelier to score deals on a Disney vacation during the off-peak months. According to the Ziggy Knows Disney website, the cheapest time to visit Disney World is from January until President’s Day weekend in February. The second-best time is toward the end of August and throughout September, the ZKD website states. With most kids going back to school at this time, fewer families travel to the Magic Kingdom, which is also nice because the lines for the different rides are also considerably shorter.