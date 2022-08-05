Does Disney Own Discovery as It Merges With HBO Max?

Apart from the Disney+ streaming service, which was launched in the second half of 2019, the company also offers ESPN+ and Hulu subscriptions. In the most recent update, Disney said that it has 137.7 million Disney+ subscribers globally of which 44.4 million are in North America. It has 43.2 million Disney+ subscribers outside North America, while the remaining 50.1 million subscribers are for Disney+ Hotstar.