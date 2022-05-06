Walt Disney Company Builds Entertainment Empire Worth $97 Billion

In 2019, it was reported that The Walt Disney Company made well over the money it spent to acquire Marvel. According to CNBC, Disney originally bought Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in 2009. By 2019, Marvel reportedly made over $18 billion. At the time of the acquisition, Bob Iger, the Marvel Cinematic Universe CEO, said, "This is perfect from a strategic perspective. This treasure trove of over 5,000 characters offers Disney the ability to do what we do best."