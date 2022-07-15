Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?