Name Jaclyn Smith Net Worth $150 Million Sources of Income Acting, production Date of Birth October 26, 1945 Age 78 years Gender Female Nationality American Profession Actress, model, producer

Best known for her role as Kelly Garrett in the television series "Charlie's Angels" between 1976 and 1981, and the only original female lead to remain with the series for its complete run American actress, model, and entrepreneur Jaclyn Smith has a net worth of $150 million. She reprised the role with cameo appearances in the films "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and "Charlie's Angels." Over the course of her career, Smith worked alongside actors including Kristen Stewart, Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, Matt Damon, Brian Cox, and Chris Cooper.

Smith initially pursued a career in modeling, making appearances in Listerine mouthwash ads and becoming a Breck girl for Breck Shampoo. She later stepped into acting, which became her main source of income, with guest appearances in several television movies and shows. In 1976, she got her first major role with "Charlie's Angels," where she portrayed the role of Kelly Garret.

Smith played her role for all five seasons of "Charlie's Angels" and made cameo appearances in the 2003 feature film "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" and in the 2019 film "Charlie's Angels." Following the success of the TV series, the actress starred in movies like "Escape from Bogen County," "Nightkill," "The Rage of Angels," "Navigating the Heart," and "Ordinary Miracles."

After tasting success as an actor, Smith ventured into business In 1985, introducing her women's apparel collection for Kmart. She expanded her venture to home furnishings, and her Jaclyn Smith Today product line for bedding and bath accessories was sold in Kmart stores in 2008. The same year, she introduced the STYLE by Jaclyn Smith wig collection for Paula Young Wigs, in collaboration with renowned hair stylist José Eber.

Smith got married four times in her life. She first got married to actor Roger Davis in 1968, but they separated in 1975. In 1978, she exchaged vows with Dennis Cole, her co-actor on "Charlie's Angels." However, the two got divorced in 1981. In the same year, the actress married filmmaker Tony Richmond, and the couple welcomed two children, Gaston Richmond and Spencer Margaret Richmond. They decided to part ways in 1989, after which she exchanged vows with cardiothoracic surgeon Brad Allen in 1997.

- Photoplay Awards 1978 (Winner): Gold Medal for Favorite Female Sex Symbol

- Walk of Fame 1989 (Winner): Star on the Walk of Fame for Television

- Bravo Otto 1979 (Nominee): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- Bravo Otto 1980 (Nominee): Best Female TV Star (TV-Star w)

- Golden Globes, USA 1982 (Nominee): Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy"

- TV Land Awards 2007 (Nominee): Lady You Love to Watch Fight for Her Life in a Movie of the Week

Is Jaclyn Smith married?

Smith has been married four times. She has been living with her husband, Brad Allen, since 1997.

Does Jaclyn Smith have any children?

Yes. She has two children: Gaston Richmond and Spencer Margaret Richmond.

What are some of the most recommended movies of Jaclyn Smith?

Jaclyn Smith's best works include "The Adventurers," "Charlie's Angels," "The Bourne Identity," "Navigating the Heart," "Nightkill," and "Rage of Angels" to name a few.

