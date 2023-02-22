Market Realist
A woman working on a laptop
Source: Getty Images

Could a 4-Day Work Week Be in Your Future? Maybe at Some Companies

Imagine what you could do with an extra day off work. Employees who took part in a recent four-day workweek pilot program in the U.K. said they were less stressed, and their overall mental and physical health improved due to the shortened workweek.

The six-month pilot program involved 61 U.K. companies that reduced employee working hours to 34 hours over a four-days without reducing employee salaries. At the end of the trial period, 92 percent of the participating companies saw so much success that they plan to continue the shortened work week, according to the study by British research firm Autonomy.

Employees
Source: Getty Images
What are the benefits of a four-day work week?

The study found that having a four-day workweek resulted in the following:

  • 39 percent of employees reported that they felt less stressed

  • 71 percent of employees had reduced levels of burnout

  • 54 percent of employees thought it was a better work-life balance

  • Companies experienced a 34 percent increase in revenue

  • The number of employees quitting a company decreased by 57 percent

“For many, the positive effects of a four-day week were worth more than their weight in money,” the study findings state.

A man leaving work with his skateboard
Source: Getty Images

What U.S. companies offer four-day work weeks?

Some U.S. companies are also starting to embrace the idea of a four-day workweek. A recent study by recruitment company Robert Half found that 93 percent of managers at U.S. companies support a four-day work week, and 64 percent expect their company to transition to it within the next five years, Fox Business reports.

According to the website 4/day week, over 95 U.S. companies offer employees four-day work weeks, many of which pay 100 percent salaries for 32 hours of work per week.

happy employees
Source: Getty Images

Here are 20 U.S. companies that offer four-day work weeks at 100 percent salary:

  1. Act Now Coalition – San Francisco-based IT company

  2. Bunny Studio – San Franciso advertising agency

  3. Halftone Digital – digital design agent in Minneapolis.

  4. FundersClub – venture capital firm in San Francisco

  5. Uplevel – a Seattle-based software developer

  6. eFileCabinet – Utah-based software developer

  7. Dockwa – Massachusetts company that develops boating software

  8. Galt – Atlanta-based pharmaceutical company

  9. bit.io – Software developer in San Francisco

  10. You Need A Budget (YNAB) – Utah-based budgeting software company

  11. Wildbit – Philadelphia-based software developer

  12. Volt Athletics – Seattle-based fitness company

  13. Feathr – Advertising agency in Gainesville, Florida.

  14. vChief – Business consultant firm in Madison, Wisc.

  15. Nexton – Miami-based technology company

  16. Enjoy Technology – Online retail company located in Palo Alto, Calif.

  17. Signifyd – Software developer in San Jose, Calif.

  18. Abstract – San Francisco-based design company

  19. Blackthorn.io – New York-based software developer

  20. Sprockets – Software developer in Charleston, S.C.

