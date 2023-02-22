Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Images Could a 4-Day Work Week Be in Your Future? Maybe at Some Companies By Danielle Letenyei Feb. 22 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Imagine what you could do with an extra day off work. Employees who took part in a recent four-day workweek pilot program in the U.K. said they were less stressed, and their overall mental and physical health improved due to the shortened workweek.

The six-month pilot program involved 61 U.K. companies that reduced employee working hours to 34 hours over a four-days without reducing employee salaries. At the end of the trial period, 92 percent of the participating companies saw so much success that they plan to continue the shortened work week, according to the study by British research firm Autonomy.

What are the benefits of a four-day work week?

The study found that having a four-day workweek resulted in the following: 39 percent of employees reported that they felt less stressed

71 percent of employees had reduced levels of burnout

54 percent of employees thought it was a better work-life balance

Companies experienced a 34 percent increase in revenue

The number of employees quitting a company decreased by 57 percent

“For many, the positive effects of a four-day week were worth more than their weight in money,” the study findings state.

What U.S. companies offer four-day work weeks?

Some U.S. companies are also starting to embrace the idea of a four-day workweek. A recent study by recruitment company Robert Half found that 93 percent of managers at U.S. companies support a four-day work week, and 64 percent expect their company to transition to it within the next five years, Fox Business reports.

According to the website 4/day week, over 95 U.S. companies offer employees four-day work weeks, many of which pay 100 percent salaries for 32 hours of work per week.

