A $70,000 Salary Is Enough for Emotional Wellbeing, Research Shows

The question of whether $70,000 is a good salary gets more complicated when you consider cost of living. The cost of living in San Francisco, for example, is twice that of Boise, Idaho, according Nerdwallet’s Cost of Living Calculator webpage. That calculator reveals that having a $70,000 salary in San Francisco is like having an $89,100 salary in Manhattan, a $42,644 salary in Chicago, and a $38,656 salary in Philadelphia.