Looking for a High-Paying Job in Consumer Services? Best Options Making sure customers are happy is key for those in the consumer services industry. Here are seven of the best-paying jobs in consumer services. By Danielle Letenyei Apr. 14 2023, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

If you’re a people person, a job in consumer services may be right up your alley. In most consumer services positions, you're dealing one-on-one with customers, so you must have excellent communication skills.

Many jobs in consumer services don’t require a college degree, and your annual income can get over $100,000. Here are seven of the best-paying jobs in consumer services.

1. Sales manager

Median salary: $127,490 As a sales manager, your primary role is to ensure your sales team meets its goals. There are sales managers in all types of industries, such as advertising, retail, automotive sales, and industrial sales. There are about 41,900 sales manager openings every year. Depending on the industry they’re working in, some sales managers must travel and work evenings, weekends, and holidays.

2. Patient care coordinator

Median salary: $82,870–$102,530 Patient care coordinators work as a go-between a patient and their healthcare providers. They help schedule appointments and coordinate a plan for the patient's treatment. They work closely with patients and their families to educate them on health conditions and procedures and assist when needed. A patient care coordinator may also work with insurance companies to ensure a patient’s care is covered.

3. Community service manager

Median salary: $74,000 Community service managers typically work in the public sector for organizations that serve the community. This could be with government agencies or non-profit organizations. The role of a community service manager is to coordinate and supervise programs focused on helping people. They also handle outreach activities, promote awareness, and supervise staff. The need for community service managers is expected to grow 12 percent between 2021 and 2031.

4. Flight attendant

Median salary: $61,640 If you love to travel and are good with people, you can earn a decent income as a flight attendant. The need for flight attendants is projected to grow by 21 percent between 2021 and 2031, faster than many other occupations. The downside of the job is that your schedule may include evenings, weekends, and holidays. You will also spend a lot of time living out of a suitcase.

5. Call center manager

Median salary: $51,704–$75.559 A call center manager is the person who leads the team of customer service representatives and ensures that they stay on task. They are usually responsible for hiring the representatives on their team and training them on company rules and procedures when dealing with customer inquiries and complaints.

6. Lodging manager

Median salary: $59,430 In the hotel industry, lodging managers are the people who run the ship to ensure that guests have a good experience during their stay. They are responsible for managing hotel staff, inspecting hotel rooms and public areas for cleanliness, setting budgets, approving expenditures, and helping guests with questions and concerns. The job market for lodging managers is expected to grow 18 percent over the next decade.

7. Technical support representative