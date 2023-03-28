Home > Personal Finance > Jobs Source: Getty Images If You're an Extrovert, Consider These 9 High-Paying Jobs Extroverts are known for their outgoing, friendly, and high-energy nature. Here are 9 of the best high-paying jobs for extroverts. By Anya Binx Mar. 28 2023, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

Extroverts are known for their outgoing, friendly, and high-energy nature. They thrive in social settings and can talk to others with ease. Personality plays a huge component in how we go about our lives, and often, we want to look for a career path that best aligns with our personality types.

If you're a self-proclaimed extrovert who's looking for your next gig, look no further. Here are 9 high-paying jobs for extroverts.

1. Trial attorney

In a court of law, a trial lawyer may almost appear to be like an entertainer. All lawyers must understand how the law works and the process of filing paperwork per trial, but when in the courtroom, these lawyers often bring a theatrical element that both supports their client's stance and persuades the jury.

The average annual salary ranges around $162,000 for a trial lawyer, who must earn some a Masters of Legal Studies degree. A juris doctorate is needed before any trial lawyer can take to court. In addition, all trial lawyers must pass the bar exam and become licensed before they can legally practice.

2. Entertainer

Entertainers are expected to be the most animated, outgoing, and engaging artists when it comes to creating content on a mass-media level. Whether it be theatrical performances, touring as a musician, acting for the screen, delivering stand-up comedy, or any other form of entertainment, there's a known trait about those who work in entertainment.

There are options for higher education in entertainment, but not all performers need to attend the top schools for the arts to become successful. Performers who do make their big break can earn upwards of hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars for their work, though the median salary for an employed performer lies at around $60,000.

3. Human resource manager

Working with people on a hands-on level where communication is constant could make for an engaging, challenging, and upbeat atmosphere for extroverts. Human resource managers set out with a greater goal in mind when streamlining the goals of the company, its employees, and the means of management necessary to do so.

Human resource managers make an estimated $126,230 per year and must have a Bachelor's degree from an accredited institution.

4. Dentist

Considering a dentist to be an extrovert may be surprising, but when thinking about it in-depth, the profession calls for the constant patient and co-worker communication. There's a need to stay interactive on a welcoming, nearly-energetic level when staying on the go throughout the day, meeting with countless individuals, all while relaying important medical information.

The median pay for a dentist sits at around $163,220 per year, but before that can reach, those pursuing the field must complete a DDS (Doctor of Dental Surgery) or DMD (Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry or Doctor of Dental Medicine).

5. Advertising, promotions, and marketing manager

Source: Getty Images

Advertising, promotions, and marketing manager bear an incredible weight of responsibility when ensuring that their good or service isn't only meeting the public, but generating a positive response that boosts the success of a company, brand, or corporation. They plan campaigns, measure audience interaction, and strategize means of promoting a certain thing to a target audience.

On average, advertising, promotions, and marketing managers are projected to bring in around $133,380 per year. Individuals in these roles are required to have earned a Bachelor's degree and bring experience to their teams.

6. Registered nurse

Registered nurses provide client care and education to those who they're tending to, and when working in a hospital, require the energy of an extrovert to keep up with a demanding environment. Their demeanor and interaction with their patients is crucial, and those who may be a bit on the more soft-spoken side may not be as cut out for intense work.

All registered nurses must have earned a Bachelor's degree in nursing or have passed a nursing program from a recognized nursing school. On some occasions, those with an Associate's degree who earn their licensing are able to launch a career as a registered nurse. On average, RNs earn around $92,871.

7. Public relations specialist

Public relations specialists are tasked with the goal of managing the perception of a brand, company, or organization in the public eye. They could also identify as media specialists or relations specialists who handle public-facing campaigns. Others may work from a public relations firm that participates in group work but does not directly interact with the public.

Public relations specialists should hold a degree in public relations or any overlapping field. It's reported that they earn around $62,800 per year.

8. Social media manager

Source: Pexels

A social media manager manages an array of social media accounts and remains responsible for audience engagement through these platforms. Anyone who is proficient at using social media has the potential to take on a career as a social media manager, but those in advertising or marketing may have a greater advantage of claiming these roles. In March 2023, the salary hovered at around $70,000.

9. Event manager

Source: Unsplash

Event planners take on the role of organizing events such as birthday parties, weddings, corporate galas, other high-volume gatherings, and so on. They undertake every single detail of budgeting, breaking down the run of show, booking the venue, catering, hiring on-site entertainment, decorating venues, working with vendors, and more. Typically, event managers are expected to have a degree in communications, relations, or hospitality.

