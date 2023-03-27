If You're Looking for a Side Hustle, Collecting Golf Balls Might Be an Option

Are you a golf enthusiast who daydreams about the 19th hole and tee time? If you’re always throwing around sayings like Who’s Your Caddy and Be the Ball then maybe you start a side hustle collecting golf balls.

Collecting and selling used golf balls can be a lucrative hobby — especially if you enjoyed hunting for lost golf balls around the course when you were a kid. During times of economic uncertainty, it’s helpful to find new ways to bring in extra income, and collecting golf balls for money could be your hole in one.

Here's how to make money collecting golf balls.

Golf is an expensive sport and golf balls aren’t cheap either. To make money collecting golf balls, you need to find, clean, and sell them to interested buyers. Golf balls are durable and if they’re hit once into a lake, pond, or forest, they’re still considered new. And even though it may take a while to track down and retrieve the balls, it may be worth your time.

Finding golf balls is possible if you make a deal with a golf course or club.

Visit your local golf course or country club and try to make a deal. Tell them you sell aftermarket balls and you’d like to use their club. They might say no for legal and liability reasons such as the risk of getting injured on the course. You can also pitch your business to people who live on a golf course and tell them you’ll pay them for the balls you find on their property. And you can also scour resale shops and online for used balls that may be worth money.

Find out what golf balls are worth.

A golf ball’s worth depends on many different factors like brand, model, rarity, and condition. Don’t worry, collecting golf balls is legal. Here are some golf balls that are worth money: Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x: Used by professionals and amateurs, they’re known for exceptional performance.

Used by professionals and amateurs, they’re known for exceptional performance. Callaway Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X: Callaway's premium golf balls are highly sought after, and used balls in good condition are worth money.

Callaway's premium golf balls are highly sought after, and used balls in good condition are worth money. TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x: These premium golf balls from TaylorMade are popular for performance on the course. Used TaylorMade TP5 and TP5x balls can be valuable.

Bridgestone Tour B series: The Tour B series including Tour B X, Tour B XS, Tour B RX, and Tour B RXS in good condition can be worth money.

The Tour B series including Tour B X, Tour B XS, Tour B RX, and Tour B RXS in good condition can be worth money. Srixon Z-Star and Z-Star XV: Srixon's Z-Star series golf balls are loved by pro-golfers and they're in high demand.

Srixon's Z-Star series golf balls are loved by pro-golfers and they're in high demand. Limited edition or commemorative golf balls: Limited edition golf balls can be worth a lot of money if they’re unboxed and in mint condition.

Make sure you clean and sort golf balls before you resell them.

Once you’ve collected your golf balls, separate by brand and categorize by model to resell them. You should throw out any that are cut or chipped. To clean the golf balls, either: Use a bucket, toothbrush, dish soap and old towels to the remove dirt

Put the balls in the top rack of the dishwasher

Use a handheld golf ball washer

Purchase an automated golf ball washer