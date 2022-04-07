Joe LaCava Gets Paid Very Well Working as Tiger Woods' Caddie

Joe LaCava Gets Paid Very Well Working as Tiger Woods' CaddieBy Chris Barilla
Apr. 7 2022, Published 2:16 p.m. ET
It goes without saying that Tiger Woods is the most famous golfer on the planet. Of course, there are plenty of stars in the sport who have each left their mark in their own unique way, but nobody has truly permeated pop culture with their skills the way that Tiger has over the last few decades.
Joe LaCava
Caddie
Net worth: $2 million
Joe LaCava is a famous professional golf caddie well-known for his tight-knit relationship with golf superstar Tiger Woods. His net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, according to Southhampton Golf Club.
Birthyear: 1969
Birthplace: Newtown, Conn.
Birth name: Joseph LaCava
Spouse: Megan LaCava
Children: Son Joe LaCava Jr.
One person who has been by Tiger's side over the last decade-plus more than anyone has been Joe LaCava, his caddie and friend. As Tiger's caddie, Joe is tasked with making sure that Tiger and his equipment are ready to go at any given moment as he helps the athlete navigate up and down the greenway. Being tasked with such an important job must mean that Joe has made a good bit of money over the years, but what is his net worth? Furthermore, what is his salary as a caddie? Keep reading to find out.
What is Joe LaCava's net worth?
Joe has been working with Tiger as his caddie since 2011, and in that time has become an integral part of Tiger's crew. Standing right by his side over the years while he has secured legendary victories and awed with remarkable swings, Joe's face is a constant to anyone who watches Tiger play.
What is Joe LaClava's salary as Tiger Woods' caddie?
The life of a professional caddie can be pretty lucrative if you're working with a big enough star. Tiger's previous caddie, Steve Williams, was bringing home somewhere around $1 million a year at Tiger's career peak, according to Golf Week. According to Heavy, Joe brought home between $272,192 and $544,384 in bonuses from Woods’ earnings in 2018 alone.
Golf Week also states that the average professional caddie earns between $1,800 and $2,000 weekly during tournaments.
How did Joe LaCava become Tiger Woods' caddie?
After splitting with his former caddie, Steve, after 13 years together, Tiger linked up with Joe. Prior to working with Tiger, Joe caddied for Dustin Johnson during an integral four-year period of his career that saw the latter rise considerably through the ranks of professional golf stardom.
Even through Tiger's numerous serious injuries, Joe remained at the star's side and didn't take up caddie jobs with any other athletes. The deeply profound trust that the duo fostered is exemplified by Joe's son, Joe LaClava Jr., acting as caddie for Tiger's son, Charlie Woods, at both the 2020 and 2021 PNC Championships.
Their cohesive working relationship aside, Tiger and Joe appear as the best of friends when they aren't on the fairway. "We're buddies more than anything. He's the boss, and I work for him, but he doesn't treat me like that," Joe gushed about his friendship with Tiger to GolfTV.
Clearly, between the impressive salary and the perk of being able to call Tiger Woods your close personal friend, things seem to be going well in life for Joe!