Joe LaCava Gets Paid Very Well Working as Tiger Woods' Caddie

The life of a professional caddie can be pretty lucrative if you're working with a big enough star. Tiger's previous caddie, Steve Williams, was bringing home somewhere around $1 million a year at Tiger's career peak, according to Golf Week. According to Heavy, Joe brought home between $272,192 and $544,384 in bonuses from Woods’ earnings in 2018 alone.

Golf Week also states that the average professional caddie earns between $1,800 and $2,000 weekly during tournaments.