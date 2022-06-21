Professional Golfers Are Leaving the PGA for LIV Golf, Causing Waves

Sportswashing is a term used to describe when an individual, company, government, or any other type of entity uses sports to improve their damaged reputation. Many have accused Saudi Arabia of using LIV Golf as a sportswashing act, in an attempt to repair its alleged reputation for poor human rights. Regardless of whether the tournament is a sportswashing attempt, the top players in the world are still leaving the PGA to join LIV. Earlier in 2022, the PGA announced that it's suspending players who join the Saudi-backed tour.