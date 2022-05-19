What Phil Mickelson Had to Say About PGA That Led to His Withdrawal

In 2021, Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming the oldest golfer in PGA history to win a major tournament. He will almost continue to hold onto that record this year, but he won't be present to defend it, because recent controversies led him to withdraw.

Golf fans who haven't followed the news closely over the last several months may be confused, so here's a quick rundown on what Mickelson said about the PGA Tour — along with comments he made about Saudi Arabia — that caused him to take a step back.