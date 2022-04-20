Pro Golfer and Entrepreneur Greg Norman's Golf League Ruffles PGA Feathers

Norman was born in Australia to Mervin and Toini Norman. He took an early interest in sports beginning with rugby and cricket. By the time he was 15 years old, he learned how to be a golf caddy at the Virginia Golf Club in Brisbane. In 1974, when Norman turned 19, he already had attention surrounding him at the Queensland Open. The following year, he worked as an assistant to Billy McWilliam at the Beverly Park GolfClub in New South Wales.