John Daly Has Made Millions as a Professional Golfer, Continues Despite Health Issues

Recently, Daly released a music album entitled "Whiskey and Water," which features guests such as Willie Nelson. This is his third album. His other albums are "My Life" and "I Only Know One Way." All of his music is in the genre of dance/electronic and folk. He has authored several books entitled My Life in and out of the Rough, Golf My Own Damn Way: Wit and Wisdom of John Daly, and Grip It and Rip It.